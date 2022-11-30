Mayor will give his charity fundraising a festive feel this weekend

Councillor Jay Moore and mayoress Poppy run for the mayor's charity

He is urging families to enjoy two free rides at Festival Square on Friday (2) evening as part of Christmas Live and make a donation to his appeal.

The Igloo Slide and Curling Alley will be open from late afternoon.

There will also be a a fundraising evening at Wednesdays Cafe Bar with DJ Mike on Saturday from 7pm with ‘Jingle Bell Bangers and Christmas Karaoke’.

Councillor Moore has long championed mental health for young people, and he aims to raise over £1,000 for his chosen charities.

He said: “As we all know, mental health and wellbeing is a massive issue. As a youth worker and teacher, I have seen first-hand the impact it has on our young people. An overwhelmed NHS and CAMHS system are simply unable to cater to the sheer volume of young people needing help. As such, I have elected to champion this cause as the Mayoral Charity for my civic year.”

“It is my intention to fundraise using as many methods as possible, and to distribute those funds to any local services and charities that focus on our younger residents and help them through whatever struggles they may be facing."