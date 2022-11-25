Maggie takes pride in her winning t-shirt in hospital competition

livia Evans, Improvement Lead, and Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at the Orthopaedic Hospital

To celebrate Pride Month, back in June, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital held a design competition where the children of staff were encouraged to design Pride-themed t-shirts.

Maggie, the granddaughter of Roe Walsh, Operating Department Practitioner, was selected as the winner by the Shropshire Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System LGBTQIA+ and Friends Network.

Her design was inspired by a pride of lions, the strength a pride has, and how they work together to achieve success. The rainbow lion was to represent strength and unity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Maggie, who is 13, said: “I was shocked, but grateful to win. It will be nice to see my design displayed in my local hospital.”

Maggie’s design has now been created in t-shirt form, with one of the t-shirts now displayed in the corridor at the hospital. Maggie also received a t-shirt with her special design.

Network spokesperson, Lake Beckley, said: “As a network, we selected Maggie as the winner as we loved how all the colours of the Pride Progress flag were used to create a courageous lion.

“She also added lovely quotes to the design which really spoke to us. Well done, Maggie!”

The competition, which ran for a month, saw over 30 entries displayed in the Oswestry-based hospital’s Main Entrance for four weeks.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, said: “It was great to see so many fantastic entries and welcome children to get involved with our celebrations at the hospital.