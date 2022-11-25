Notification Settings

Donations for Ukraine appeal rewarded with a treat at visitor attraction

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Shropshire tourist attraction is offering visitors a treat in return for donations to its Ukraine appeal.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/10/2022 - A new Robot Sculpture has been finished by Sculpture Artist Luke Kite for the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry. It is a Ukrainian appeal sculpture at the entrance of the British Ironwork Centre to help push the help needed for Ukraine..
The British Ironworks Centre has been collecting aid for the country since the Russia conflict began.

It says that with winter now hitting the country and Russia attacking the infrastructure cutting off power to millions of people it is vital to get more aid to those affected.

Centre chairman, Clive Knowles, said it had set up a scheme to reward those taking donations to the visitor attraction just off the A5 south of Oswestry.

"We desperately need blankets, first aid kits, sleeping bags, tents, warm clothing, nappies waterproofs and wheelchairs," he said.

To say thank you there will be a treat in return, from a coffee for blanket to soup and a roll for first aid kits or waterproofs.

A toastie and hot drink will be given to anyone donating a tent, while a wheelchair donation will be rewarded with a cream tea.

"We only accept good quality and usable donations," Clive said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

