White ribbon promises can be made in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Visitors to Oswestry on Wednesday (24) are being urged to make a White Ribbon promise to support the end of domestic violence.

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.
Oswestry Town Council is a ‘White Ribbon’ accredited organisation a global initiative whose mission is to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes.

It aims to end violence before it starts by changing long established, and harmful, attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men’s violence against women.

This year, White Ribbon Day takes place on the November 25and calls on all men to take action to make a difference.

Oswestry Town Council is demonstrating its’ support of White Ribbon Day by asking people to make the ‘White Ribbon Promise’ on a special market stall between 10am to 2pm. Councillors will be in attendance to support the event.

There will also be a display in Guildhall reception until November 30 with plenty of ribbons and small leaflets, if members of the public would like more information.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said "The Council is pleased to have White Ribbon Accreditation. It supports White Ribbon Day and wants to get the message out that male violence against women must end. All men can make a difference by thinking of their own behaviour and being prepared to call out sexist and harassing behaviour when they see it."

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

