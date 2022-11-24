White ribbon promises can be made in Oswestry

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Oswestry Town Council is a ‘White Ribbon’ accredited organisation a global initiative whose mission is to prevent violence against women and girls by addressing its root causes.

It aims to end violence before it starts by changing long established, and harmful, attitudes, systems and behaviours around masculinity that perpetuate gender inequality and men’s violence against women.

This year, White Ribbon Day takes place on the November 25and calls on all men to take action to make a difference.

Oswestry Town Council is demonstrating its’ support of White Ribbon Day by asking people to make the ‘White Ribbon Promise’ on a special market stall between 10am to 2pm. Councillors will be in attendance to support the event.

There will also be a display in Guildhall reception until November 30 with plenty of ribbons and small leaflets, if members of the public would like more information.