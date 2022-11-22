Hope House hospice celebrates as supporters smash £500k fundraising target

The Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith fundraising team celebrating last night.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are celebrating an incredible response to their online appeal that saw more than £540,000 pledged – enough to pay for a whole year of end-of-life care for seriously ill local children.

The Final Moments Matter appeal smashed its £500,000 target at 10pm on Monday, with individuals and businesses from across the region continuing to donate into today.

The total included a £270,000 Matched Giving Pot donated by the charity’s key supporters, which meant every donation made on Sunday and Monday could be doubled.

The charity’s head of fundraising Alison Marsh said she was blown away by the generosity of supporters, especially when so many people are facing cost of living challenges.

“The love and support we have had over the last 36 hours has been humbling and I cannot even begin to describe how grateful we are to our generous match funders, our determined team leaders who ran mini online appeals, and our incredible families, supporters, staff and volunteers,” she said.

“I think people were really touched by the brave families who shared their stories of how they had been supported by Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith when their children died.

“Hearing their moving experiences and seeing pictures of Nia, Elena, Max, Frankie, Beca and Arthur really showed why final moments matter so much and why it is so important that the last moments of a child’s life are as special as their first.”

Many of the fundraising teams who took part in the appeal were dedicated to the memories of children who had been looked after by Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

Team Megs paid tribute to Megs Whieldon who sadly died earlier this year aged just ten years old.

Her friends and family donated and also arranged a crowd collection at Wrexham Football Club on Saturday. Together they raised more than £7,000.

Megs’s mum said: “The amount raised is incredible and means so much. We were so glad to be a part of this amazing campaign in memory of our beautiful Megs. Forever 10.”