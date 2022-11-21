Mayor's official ribbon-cutting at blacksmith's forge proves hot stuff

Oswestry mayor Jay Moore, at Morris Blacksmith Ltd, with Marc Morris

For instead of a ribbon Councillor Jay Moore was confronted with a red hot metal chain and instead of a pair of scissors he was given a hammer and chisel.

He performed the official opening of Morris Blacksmithing Ltd on the town's Maesbury Road Industrial Estate before being shown how to create something at the forge.

Marc started blacksmithing over 10 years ago with training at National School of Blacksmithing and went on to work for a variety of different blacksmiths across the country.

"I then completed training in welding and fabrication to add to my skill set, a very useful addition to my traditional blacksmithing skills, allowing me to do both contemporary and traditional types of metalwork," he said.

"We design, manufacture and fit outstanding quality metalwork, designed to last for generations, specialising in bespoke products, all made using traditional blacksmithing techniques," he said.

Marc is also offering experience days where clients can experience the excitement of forging for themselves.

"We have a keen interest in sculptural and architectural ironwork, starting from the design through to manufacture and installation. We work in all dimensions, from intricate side table pieces right up to estate gates and railings.