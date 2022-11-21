Artists and makers launch their annual festival exhibition

Sam Bellis, Qube arts support worker, looking over the Qube’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Exhibition

This year’s festive display brings together an even broader range of high quality art, crafts and seasonal accessories produced by artists and makers from Shropshire and the Welsh borders.

Featuring the most diverse collection yet of original work, the exhibition includes original paintings, illustrations, sculptures, glassware, ceramics, turned wood, knitwear, felting, handbags, jewellery and more. For a festive finishing touch, there are Christmas cards, gift wrap, gift tags and tree decorations to browse as well.

For those into upcycling, look out for Team Sikel’s earrings, cable organisers and desk tidies made from punctured bicycle inner tubes, and Michele Coxon’s papier mache animals sculpted from old bank statements. All items on display are for sale.

As well as showcasing and supporting the talent of local creatives, a proportion of sales from the exhibition goes towards funding Qube’s growing range of art, well-being and transport services that are a lifeline to many people.

Now in its 30th year, the Oswestry-based charity provides transport and Shopmobility solutions, art activities and courses, befriending groups, volunteer sourcing, social prescribing and health awareness support, among other vital services, to enhance community well-being in north Shropshire and bordering Welsh counties.

Qube’s new arts officer, Gemma Manning-Bentley, said: “Qube’s Christmas exhibition is packed with beautiful and original items, all lovingly made by locally-working artists and makers. The great thing is, you can do more than just admire the many amazing creations on display. You can buy them and take them home to make a truly individual gift or stocking filler for friends and family.”