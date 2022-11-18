Notification Settings

More equipment added to defibrillator boxes in town centre to save more lives

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Defibrillator boxes are now a common site across our towns and cities.

Community Fire Responder, Michelle Simmonds and Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore

And, while they contain life saving, heart-start equipment, those in Oswestry now also have first aid kits to help stem catastrophic bleeding.

New bleed control kits have been installed to all defibrillator boxes in and around Oswestry Town, all but one paid for by the town council.

The first bleed kit was funded by the West Midlands Ambulance Service for the Bailey Head defib box and Oswestry Town Council has since provided funding for seven additional kits to be installed across the town.

Michelle Simmonds from Oswestry First Responders, supported the new initiative and explained how they can be used in serious incidents to control bleeding and promote blood clotting.

"There are many ways that a catastrophic bleed can occur, such as from a stabbing, car accident or a work related incident," she said.

"By having publicly accessible bleed control packs, anyone can provide the necessary first aid to reduce blood loss until professional, medical help arrives."

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said: “The Town Council unanimously supported this initiative and while we hope these incidents do not occur, we will do our very best to protect our community and help to save lives“.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

