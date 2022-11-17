Future of Oswestry hotel's leisure club in doubt

Chris Birdsell-Jones, new manager at the Wynnstay Hotel, Oswestry. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

The new owners of the Wynnstay Hotel have confirmed that the future of its leisure club, situated at the back of the hotel site, is currently under review.

The hotel was acquired recently by the Coaching Inn Group.

It has spent more than £1 million on an extensive refurbishment and says it has created more than 20 new jobs in most departments.

But the future of the hotel’s leisure club is in doubt.

A spokesperson for the group, which has more than 30 hotels and coaching inns in market towns, said the leisure centre, which counts a swimming pool and gym among its facilities, has fewer than 300 members and was struggling to recover from Covid, prior to the acquisition.

The situation has been compounded by the current energy crisis, the spokesman said.

“We are now in consultation with the club’s 10 staff members with the offer of redeployment at the hotel, or within the group, where possible, if a closure decision is confirmed,” he added.

The Wynnstay has been completely transformed over recent months to ensure, the company says, that it can play a growing role in the community life of the town for many years to come.

"All 32 bedrooms have been upgraded, a new walk-in coffee shop will open shortly and the hotel also has a new restaurant and extended bar area.