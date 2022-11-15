Village turns out to share in grief for tragic young Rebecca Steer

Funeral director Darren W Faragher leads the procession along the A483 in Llanymynech

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of the 22-year-old in her home village of Llanymynech near Oswestry on Tuesday.

She died after being hit by a car in Oswestry town centre on October 9.

Police closed the A483 trunk road while mourners first lined the road and then walked behind the hearse to St Agatha's Parish Church. They were led by her parents, Jennie and David, and younger siblings, Cory and Kimberley.

Mourners at the funeral of Rebecca Steer

Young and old, the family and friends of the popular young woman dressed in bright colours for the service - a celebration of her life.

And there was tribute after tribute to Becca, or Becky as different people knew her, as friends told of the effect she had had on their lives.

They told of her vivacious and infectious personality, how she burned bright and how she was always doing something crazy.

But they also told of how she had put her own life on hold to help them and how "everyone was a better person because they had Becca in their lives".

"She always went the extra mile to help you," one said, while another said: "she saw something in me I didn't see in myself."

"Her death is unfair and senseless."

A tribute written by her sister was read out.

Rebecca Steer's coffin is carried into the church

"She will never get to do the things she wanted to do. It's not fair. Not only has she gone, it doesn't make sense," her sister said.

"I know she will be helping me wherever I go."

A eulogy read by a family friend said: "Becca was cruelly taken from us, she was someone that, once met, was never forgotten, she had that effect on everyone.

"She was happiest when others were happy."

It told of how when younger Becca had wanted a career in entertainment and went to Turkey, her second home, to fulfill her dream.

However she changed career path and went to Liverpool John Moores University to study criminal justice, with an ambition to become a detective.

"Her family came first in everything she did. She was a protective big sister and the best friend in the world. She was an unstoppable whirlwind."

The eulogy revealed that a memorial fund, the Rebecca Steer Community Awards, would ensure she would continue to help others.

The Rector of St Agatha's Rev Kathryn Trimble said those at her funeral were still in a state of shock and grief.

She urged them to live their lives as she would and make the most of every opportunity.

"Rejoice in what she was and what she had been," she said.

Following the funeral service, mourners left the church to the ABBA hit Dancing Queen before the young woman's body was interred in the adjacent ceremony.

Rebecca Steer died when she was hit by a car in Willow Street, Oswestry, in the early hours of October 9.

Stephen McHugh, 27, from Artillery Road, Park Hall, Oswestry has denied her murder and also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kyle Roberts, who was injured in the same incident.