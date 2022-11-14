Notification Settings

Retained firefighter Chris hotfoots it to Oswestry hotel as new general manager

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry’s Wynnstay Hotel, recently acquired by The Coaching Inn Group, has a new general manager with the appointment of Chris Birdsell-Jones.

Chris Birdsell-Jones new manager at the Wynnstay Hotel, Oswestry. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.
Chris will be accompanied by his wife Lucie, who steps in as deputy general manager.

The couple have not had to travel far, transferring from the group’s Royal Oak Hotel in nearby Welshpool.

Chris, who is also retained firefighter, made history when he pulled together a group of talented singing firefighters from across the UK to perform a version of the classic Band Aid hit Do They Know it’s Christmas under the name The Fire Tones.

The track reached the top of the physical sales chart, but more importantly it raised thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity and local good causes.

“The Coaching Inn Group, which operates over 30 hotels and coaching inns in market towns across the country, has completely refurbished The Wynnstay and I am delighted to be its new general manager,” said Chris.

Group regional general manager Mark Chapman said that with over 30 years’ experience of running pubs and hotels, he was delighted that Chris and Lucie were now at the helm for the opening of a completely new chapter in the hotel’s story.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

