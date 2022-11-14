Retained firefighter Chris hotfoots it to Oswestry hotel as new general manager

Chris Birdsell-Jones new manager at the Wynnstay Hotel, Oswestry. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Chris will be accompanied by his wife Lucie, who steps in as deputy general manager.

The couple have not had to travel far, transferring from the group’s Royal Oak Hotel in nearby Welshpool.

Chris, who is also retained firefighter, made history when he pulled together a group of talented singing firefighters from across the UK to perform a version of the classic Band Aid hit Do They Know it’s Christmas under the name The Fire Tones.

The track reached the top of the physical sales chart, but more importantly it raised thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity and local good causes.

“The Coaching Inn Group, which operates over 30 hotels and coaching inns in market towns across the country, has completely refurbished The Wynnstay and I am delighted to be its new general manager,” said Chris.