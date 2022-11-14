Multi-million pound veterans' centre opens at Shropshire orthopaedic hospital

Hospital chief executive Stacey Keegan at the official opening of the veterans' centre

The pioneering Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, built by local contractor Pave Aways, at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital follows a £6 million donation from The Headley Court Charity.

To symbolise the exciting beginning of a new era for care for veterans, the ribbon was cut by Anna Turner JP, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire; Michael Debens, trustee of the Headley Court Charity, and Air Vice Marshal Anthony J. Stables, chair of The Headley Court Charity.

As the ribbon was cut, a guard of honour was led by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, and Rebecca Warren, vaccination service operational manager alongside RJAH staff representing different NHS professions. Both Carl and Rebecca are serving reservists in 202 Field Hospital.

The low key event followed a special Remembrance Day Service outside the state-of-the-art building at the Oswestry-based hospital.

A small number of local dignitaries and supporters of the project gathered to mark the occasion.

Dignitaries outside the veterans' centre

Lt Col Meyer, who started the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service back in 2014, said: “The opening of the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre is a day I have long dreamt about, even before our fundraising appeal launched in October 2018.

“For a number of years, we have talked about veterans being seen in an environment that brings comfort to them and by clinical teams that have an understanding of military personnel and their unique needs. This is now reality, which marks the beginning of a new era of bespoke care for our veteran patients and members of the Armed Forces.

“Thanks must go to The Headley Court Charity for its amazingly generous grant, for believing in what we’re doing here and ultimately supporting our long-term vision for world class veterans’ healthcare.”

The £6 million two-storey building features nine standard examination and clinic rooms, an enhanced treatment room for minor outpatient procedures, an assessment room, a splinting and therapy room, as well as clinic space for virtual appointments.

There is a café and dedicated Veterans’ Hub where Shropshire Council and various military charities will provide support to veteran patients and their family and friends. There are also research offices, clinical teaching and training space for staff.

Hospital chairman Harry Turner said: “This building is going to make a huge difference to our veteran and serving personnel patients, who deserve the very best standards of care.

Chief executive Stacey Keegan said: “This milestone has been a long time coming and I am an extremely proud chief executive knowing that we have opened the UK’s first dedicated NHS veterans’ orthopaedic centre, expanding on the already excellent Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service.

Headley Court was the leading medical rehabilitation base for members of the Armed Forces before the transfer of those services to a new facility at Stanford Hall. Following the move, the Headley Court Charity was looking for worthy causes in keeping with its ethos and aims to support in the form of charitable grants.