Shropshire children's ward garden project gets backing of Rotary club

Borderland Rotary president Chris Bryan-Smith, Harry Richardson, Victoria Sugden and Andy Boroughs

Garden for Alice will be created in the ground of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital, next to the Alice Paediatric Ward. Young patients will have direct access to the garden from the ward and be able to enjoy fresh air in a pleasant and safe environment.

Hospital charity director Victoria Sugden visited Borderland Rotary Club and explained that she wants to make the garden a 'real sanctuary' for children, when hospital becomes their life.

She said: “Although the target figure is quite large, it’s support from groups like the Rotary that make all the difference, as the donation will go straight into the fund for the exciting garden design, which is being done by Olivia Copley, who is currently studying for her Royal Horticultural Society diploma”.

The garden will be specifically designed to offer therapeutic features, such as a covered canopy, a woodland walk, vegetable patch, a garden room, moon arches and more.