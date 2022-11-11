Notification Settings

Man denies murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer in court hearing

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was hit by a car in Oswestry town centre last month.

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry
Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Rebecca Steer, 22, from Llanymynech, died after being struck by a vehicle in Willow Street, Oswestry, at about 2.50am on October 9.

At Stafford Crown Court on Friday Stephen McHugh, 27, from Artillery Road, Park Hall, appeared via video link from prison.

He denied the murder of Rebecca Steer and also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kyle Roberts, who was injured in the same incident.

Her Honour Judge K Montgomery KC told the court McHugh's trial would be listed for April 19, 2023.

She said the trial would be presided over by a High Court judge.

McHugh was remanded in custody. His next appearance, a pre-trial review, is due to take place at Stafford Crown Court on March 8 next year.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

