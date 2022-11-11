Man denies murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Steer in court hearing

Rebecca Steer, inset, died after she was hit by a vehicle outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry

Rebecca Steer, 22, from Llanymynech, died after being struck by a vehicle in Willow Street, Oswestry, at about 2.50am on October 9.

At Stafford Crown Court on Friday Stephen McHugh, 27, from Artillery Road, Park Hall, appeared via video link from prison.

He denied the murder of Rebecca Steer and also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kyle Roberts, who was injured in the same incident.

Her Honour Judge K Montgomery KC told the court McHugh's trial would be listed for April 19, 2023.

She said the trial would be presided over by a High Court judge.