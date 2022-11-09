County charity holding daredevil fire walk fundraiser

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/11/2022 -Pre-Pic for Severn Hospice Fire Walk next year. In Picture: Director of Income Generation Tracie Harrison.

Severn Hospice is looking for brave ‘soles’ to sign up to its exciting fire walk.

Taking place at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury on February 25 it promises to be the hottest event of 2023.

“We are so excited to be planning this and can’t wait to see our fundraisers hotfoot it over the coals,” said Jess Druce, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team.

“We think this will appeal to everyone – from teenagers to members of a sports club and even pensioners. In fact, this could even make a brilliant Christmas present for that hard-to-buy-for relative.

“Maybe you want to check something off your wish list, face a fear or you’re just a thrill-seeker looking for your next challenge. This is the one for you and while it may sound challenging – it’s perfectly safe.”

The event is organised by the team from UK Firewalk, one of the country’s leading firewalking experts who will give full training on the night and there will be qualified first aiders on hand.

Firewalking is the act of walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones and has been practised by people and cultures in all parts of the world.

The earliest known reference dates to Iron Age India, in around 1,200BC.

The coals burn at an average temperature of 1,236 degrees Fahrenheit – and it is worth considering that paper combusts at 451 degrees Fahrenheit and aluminium melts at 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Registration costs £20 and fundraisers are asking for sponsorship of £100 per person.

Severn Hospice provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“Our supporters are so generous, and their fundraising allows us to provide care to thousands of local people,” added Jess.

“This is an opportunity to step outside your comfort zone, get in the hot-seat and have fun while raising vital funds for us. Some people say the coals feel hot, others say cold, but one thing is for sure; this is a once in a lifetime experience and one not to be missed.”