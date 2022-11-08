A tree-mendous effort to plant 2,000 trees in full swing at playing fields

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/11/2022 - Oswestry Town Council are planting nearly 2000 tree saplings to create new hedging at Gateacre Playing Fields and around Woodside School Oswestry. In Picture L>R: Pupils Jack Griffiths 7 and Poppy Brain 7.

Youngsters from Woodside School dodged the heavy showers to put the saplings into the ground at the Gateacre playing field as part of an initiative being led by Oswestry Town Council.

The planting has been taking place all week and volunteers are still needed to join in until November 11.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are grateful for any time volunteers can give – so drop in whenever you can for an hour or two, between 10am and 4pm we’ll have tea and biscuits waiting.

"Please bring your own spade, gloves, appropriate footwear and clothing - full training will be given."

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) is an initiative that began in May 2021 in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The objective is to increase and protect native tree cover as a special gift for the Queen, to mark her 70 years on the throne.

"Following the sad passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, his Majesty The King, became the Patron and in accordance with his wishes, the initiative has been extended to the end of March 2023 in line with the full tree planting season. This will give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty," the spokesperson said.

"Oswestry Town Council is proud to be supporting this initiative and has committed to purchasing 2000 trees to form a new hedge at Gatacre Pavillion and is looking to the community and partners to help plant them."

The interactive map created by The Queen’s Green Canopy to showcase the planting projects across the United Kingdom will also continue to the end of March 2023, giving people an opportunity to be part of this special legacy.