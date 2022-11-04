Notification Settings

Two-vehicle crash on A5 through Shropshire

By Deborah HardimanOswestryPublished:

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Shropshire.

The collision happened on the A5 carriageway between Whittington and the Gobowen Island near Oswestry at about 5pm on Friday(4).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service stated that it attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

It stated there had been reports of a person being trapped, but when the crews arrived at the scene "all persons found to have self extricated".

Crews based at Ellesmere and Oswestry attended along with an operations officer and West Mercia Police.

The brigade team left the scene about 30 minutes later.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

