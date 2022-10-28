Sue in running for national award for her role in charity shop

Sue McKevitt, 76, is shortlisted for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at the Sense Awards 2022.

Sue began volunteering at the Oswestry Sense store on Cross Street when it opened in April this year. Using her background in customer service, she has helped the shop become a big success in the town, volunteering at the store four days a week.

Sue was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which affects several parts of her body, in 2007.

Despite the difficulties this poses for her, Sue is a dedicated volunteer and was nominated by fellow volunteers and staff at the store, for her positive attitude and determination.

The Oswestry Sense store sells a range of goods to fund support for children and adults who have complex disabilities and are deafblind.

Sue said: “Volunteering at Sense Oswestry is the best thing I’ve ever done. We all get on at the shop and have a laugh, and it’s always interesting seeing what items come in.

“I was shocked to find out I was shortlisted but very happy to have been recognised.”

Sense Chief Executive, Richard Kramer, said:

“Sue has been a committed volunteer to Sense Oswestry since its opening and her place on the Sense Awards shortlist is well deserved. Sense shop volunteers like Sue play a vital role in ensuring we can raise much-needed funds to support people with complex disabilities and we are very grateful for this.”