Sue in running for national award for her role in charity shop

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Shropshire woman who volunteers in a charity shop, despite her cancer diagnosis has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sue McKevitt, 76, is shortlisted for ‘Volunteer of the Year’ at the Sense Awards 2022.

Sue began volunteering at the Oswestry Sense store on Cross Street when it opened in April this year. Using her background in customer service, she has helped the shop become a big success in the town, volunteering at the store four days a week.

Sue was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which affects several parts of her body, in 2007.

Despite the difficulties this poses for her, Sue is a dedicated volunteer and was nominated by fellow volunteers and staff at the store, for her positive attitude and determination.

The Oswestry Sense store sells a range of goods to fund support for children and adults who have complex disabilities and are deafblind.

Sue said: “Volunteering at Sense Oswestry is the best thing I’ve ever done. We all get on at the shop and have a laugh, and it’s always interesting seeing what items come in.

“I was shocked to find out I was shortlisted but very happy to have been recognised.”

Sense Chief Executive, Richard Kramer, said:

“Sue has been a committed volunteer to Sense Oswestry since its opening and her place on the Sense Awards shortlist is well deserved. Sense shop volunteers like Sue play a vital role in ensuring we can raise much-needed funds to support people with complex disabilities and we are very grateful for this.”

The annual Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them. Winners will be announced on November 24.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

