MP Helen Morgan

Truss was the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British political history but is still eligible for an annual dividend of £115,000 under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA).

That means that over the next decade, Truss will be able to claim a maximum total of £1.15 million from the taxpayer, presuming the £115k limit stays fixed.

Former Prime Ministers are able to claim the PDCA payment for office costs for the rest of their lives.

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said: “Liz Truss should not be rewarded for trashing the economy and leaving a legacy of economic disaster.

“Voters in North Shropshire are angry at the damage she managed to cause in such a short period of time and will be bemused at the idea that they must now contribute to £115,000 for Liz Truss each year.

“Taxpayers are already financing her mistakes through the hike in borrowing costs and should not be forced to fund her annual payments at a time when families are wondering how they will pay their energy and mortgage bills each months.