Young people have the chance to help shape their town

The town council together with Shropshire Youth Association and Shropshire Council is hosting an afternoon at The Centre, Oak Street in Oswestry from 2-4pm for young people from 11 up to their 18th birthday.

Jess Williams from Shropshire Youth Association said the forum would help young people of Oswestry to come together and share their opinions on issues that matter to them.

There will be face-to-face sessions each half term.

"The main purpose of the Forum is to involve young people in Council decision-making, so they can help shape youth provision of the future. The Forum will encourage input and involvement on specific topics, provide a £5000 budget to commission activities and raise the profile of youth issues in Oswestry, " she said.

Oswestry Town Council recently received a suggestion to have table tennis facilities in the park and a redesign of the crazy golf and it is asking the forum to consider these suggestions.

The Forum will be supported by a member of staff at Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Youth Association, along with key partners and young people are being encouraged to represent other key organisations across Oswestry.

Once the Forum is up and running, young people can raise discussion topics, be directly involved with key roles and all decisions shall be determined by a majority Forum vote. The Town Council will also bring forward topics for the Forum to consider and will invite the group to be involved in the delivery of some key projects.

Oswestry Town Council Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: “We hope the new Youth Forum will be a group of young people who want to make a difference locally, and who are confident in putting forward their views and ideas for Council consideration. The idea is to empower young people to have a strong voice in the town and link discussions back to their friends and peers. It’s also a great way for young people to gain experience for their CVs and to support applications for future work, college and university applications, by supporting discussion and the Forum’s development.”