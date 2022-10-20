Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Surfing the waves and facing the demons beneath

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A documentary film following the journey of a female surfer who has a fear of drowning comes to cinemas in Shropshire this winter.

BIG v SMALL film
BIG v SMALL film

BIG vs SMALL is a film about power and strength on top of the water, and facing demons under it.

It will be screened at kinokulture in Oswestry on November 9 and the Sparc Theatre, Bishops Castle, January 12.

The film tells the story of Joana Andrade, an elite big-wave champion surfer nicknamed the ‘tiny fighter’. When Filmmaker Minna Dufton started her documentary about Joana, who rides the powerhouse waves at Nazaré, Portugal little did she know the athlete harboured a deep secret.

By way of explaining the safety equipment big-wave surfers use, Joana shared her deep fear of drowning, something many big wave surfers share. This led to the surfer meeting with with Finnish world champion free diver, Johanna Nordblad for the most unusual of training sessions.

The film explores how Joana uses the sport as therapy to recover from a devastating childhood experience and her resulting battle with substance abuse.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News