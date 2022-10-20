Notification Settings

Step back in time with living history weekend

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Echoes of battles gone by will reverberate around Whittington Castle this weekend.

Whittington Castle

The 900-year -old castle is hosting a living history weekend with re-enactment groups from different periods throughout history.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday with activities including a knight's tournament, a Napoleonic Hospital and a Victorian rifle display.

The Kitchen at the Castle will also be baking Georgian cakes.

Kimberley Powell, the castle manager, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming local re-enactment groups, the Corbetts and the Mercians.

"Take a walk through history as re-enactment groups from different time periods set up camp at Whittington Castle."

Entry to the weekend is free with a charge for car parking.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

