Busy car park exit to be upgraded in Oswestry town centre

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry Town Council is to upgrade the exit from its main town centre car park.

The exit to the Central car park

Central car park has a one way entrance and exit with its exit onto a busy residential road - Roft Street.

Councillors have agreed that there needs to be a new updated exit and is now seeking suitably qualified companies to carry out the works to design and submit costs.

They say they hope to see the work begin in the New Year and completed by April.

A spokesperson for the council said the current system has a dual exit for direction of travel onto Roft Street.

Expressions of interest will be shortlisted with final decisions being made based on an assessment of the proposal against the cost.

During the work the car park must be in continual use and there must be pedestrian safety measure built into the design.

Interested parties are invited to meet with Town Council staff to survey the Car Park.

Costed proposals ,ust be submitted by 5pm on November 25 to the Town Clerk, Arren Roberts, arrenroberts@oswestry-tc.gov.uk by 5pm on 25th November 2022. If applicants wish to meet with a Council Officer to assess the site, contact the Operations Manager, Henry Teuma; henryteuma@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

