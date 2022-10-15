New youth forum will give young people in Oswestry chance to shape the town

There have been suggestions for more activities for young people in Cae Glas Park, Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council, in partnership with the Shropshire Youth Association and Shropshire Council, are to begin regular, face-to-face sessions, with the young people of the area via a new youth forum.

Sessions will take place half-termly and any children aged from 11 up to their 18th birthday are welcome to attend.

The first session will be held during half-term on Wednesday, October 26, from 2-4pm at The Centre, Oak Street, Oswestry.

Accessible for all young people, the council says The Centre provides a safe space for the free afternoon.

Councillors says that the main purpose of the forum will be to involve young people in council decision making, so they can help shape youth provision of the future.

The forum will encourage input and involvement on specific topics, provide a £5,000 budget to commission activities and raise the profile of youth issues in Oswestry.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said funding would enable the forum to design and deliver activities that support young people.

"The council recently received a suggestion to have table tennis facilities in the park and a redesign of the crazy golf and the council would like the forum to consider these suggestions," he said.

Supported by a member of staff at Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Youth Association, along with key partners, the forum is also looking for young people to represent other key organisations across Oswestry.

“We hope the new youth forum will be a group of young people who want to make a difference locally, and who are confident in putting forward their views and ideas for council consideration," Councillor Moore said.

"The idea is to empower young people to have a strong voice in the town and link discussions back to their friends and peers. It’s also a great way for young people to gain experience for their CVs and to support applications for future work, college and university applications, by supporting discussion and the forum’s development.”

If you are a young person who would like to take part, or know any young people who would like to contribute, contact Corrie Davies at corriedavies@oswestry-tc.gov.uk or Jess Williams at jess@sya.org.uk