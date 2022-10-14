Steady increase in people using free buses into the town

Director and transport manager of Tanat Valley Coaches, Trevor Wellstead and Oswestry Mayor Councillor Jay Moore

In the run up to Christmas last year the town council piloted the free transport on town centre routes and this was then re-introduced in June.

The aim is to encourage more people into the town and also to leave their car at home.

Community project officer for the council, Corrie Davies, in a report to council said that the service had been running successfully with the operator Tanat Valley Coaches.

She said that in the first three months since its re-introduction 405 adults and 58 adults have used the service.

"On the whole numbers are gradually increasing each month across each service with two of the services appearing more popular than the others."

To date the scheme has cost the council £940. It ring fenced £3,000 from its £25,000 transport initiatives budget for the scheme.

"The Town Council and Tanat Valley Coaches are working to explore further opportunities to improve bus services and infrastructure and the options available to look at service routes and timetable," Corris said.

"This includes the operators' interest in utilizing the station building, as they currently do not have any accessible toilet facilities in the town for their business."

She said there had also been interest from people outside the town for a similar free bus to be available.

"This would be a decision for individual parish councils to make but could further add value to supporting those who need reach the town for service and for health and economic reasons."

Councillors who meet at The Guildhall in Oswestry on Monday are asked to note the report on the free bus situation and the possibility of expanding beyond the Saturday to look at a wider weekly provision which might further

support the community through winter months.