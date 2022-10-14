Call for control the bleed kits in defibrillators

Defibrillator

The Town Council is being urged to provide funding for and support the installation of 'bleed out' kits, around the town.

Six councillors have put a motion forward to the council's meeting on Monday to work with the Daniel Baird charity under the Control the Bleed initiative.

Councillors Les Maguire, Mark Jones, Paul Milner, Frank Davis, John Price and Jess Mitchie said an incident in Brynhafod playing field a few weeks ago highlight that these kits could give an opportunity to save a life in the event of a stabbing, a car accident or a fall or workplace accident.

The Daniel Baird Foundation Charity was set up in memory of 26-year-old Daniel Baird was died after he was stabbed on a night out in Birmingham.

He suffered catastrophic bleeding and his family say had a public accessible bleeding control pack been available it may have saved his life.

The motion says the cost of the kits are £96 and wants the council to provide them for all the defib boxs in Oswestry recognising that it will need to work with those who have installed and are responsible for them.