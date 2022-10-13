Mortgage clinic to help those worried about the housing ladder

Town and Country estate agent

Town and Country Estate Agents has teamed up with the town's independent mortgage brokers Prudent Financial services Ltd for the event taking place at the estate agent in Leg Street between 10am and 2pm.

Spokesperson, Emma Lloyd, said: "So many people are worried right now about mortgages and house prices we wanted to help," said.

"With all that’s going on in the financial world at the moment and with many people worrying about how the recent news headlines regarding mortgages and house prices will affect them, we will be in branch from 10am - 2pm to offer free advice and guidance to anybody that needs it.