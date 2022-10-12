Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Runners warm up as Oswestry set to host 10k run

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry Town Centre will be transformed into a start and finish line for the town's 10k race on Sunday .

Two runners sponsored by Adrenaline Sporting Events preparing for the Oswestry 10K this weekend. Pete Walker, left, and Chris Williams from Shrewsbury rraining at Haughmond Hill
Two runners sponsored by Adrenaline Sporting Events preparing for the Oswestry 10K this weekend. Pete Walker, left, and Chris Williams from Shrewsbury rraining at Haughmond Hill

Hundreds of runners will line up in Church Street for the race which gets underway at 9am.

Roads that will be closed as the runners make their way around the course include Church Street, Morda Road, Nant Lane, Trefonen Road, Oswestry Road and Upper Brook Street.

Race organiser, Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Events, said many road sections would only be closed for a short period.

"If you live on the route and will need to leave by car during the road closure we advise that you move your car before the closure starts at 8.15am. If you are travelling into the town, please follow the diversion routes to avoid the closed roads.

"The race will take place on fully closed roads for the safety of the runners and the volunteers."

Mr Lewis urged runners and spectators to support the town of Oswestry by enjoying the eateries and shops during the day.

He said people of all abilities had signed up for the race with a generous cut-off time for completion to allow slower runners to finish.

The charity partner for the event is Hope House Children's Hospice, which the runners pass on the route.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Athletics
Sport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News