Police seek hit and run driver after woman killed in early hours Oswestry crash

The scene of the hit-and-run, outside Grill Out in Willow Street, is cordoned off and is expected to be for most of the day as West Mercia Police continue investigations.

The incident happened at around 2.50am today when the car mounted a kerb and hit two people, including the woman.

She and the other victim were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where she died shortly after arrival - the other person sustained minor injuries.

The car, which is believed to have contained passengers, left the scene and police are searching for the driver.

West Mercia Police said: "The vehicle involved is believed to be a light gold/champagne-coloured Volvo. The vehicle and its driver have not yet been located.

"A cordon is in place at the scene and Willow Street remains closed. This is likely to be the case for some time. Please avoid the area."

Detective Inspector Paul Bettison said: “

I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV images footage of the incident itself, or the car in the moments leading up to the incident, to please contact us on 999 quoting incident number 90i of today

