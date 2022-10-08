Stage is set for musical theatre night for children's hospital

Sam during his recent stay at Birmingham Children's Hospital

The event, featuring songs from some of the biggest West End Shows, takes to the stage at the Hermon Arts Centre in the town on October 15.

It has been organised by Danielle Edwards and family and friends to raise funds for the hospital which treats her son, Joey.

The four-year-old old, who has an immune disorder, spent three and a half week there after surgery earlier this year and continues to receive regular treatment.

Having been in countless amateur dramatic productions Danielle felt the Musical Theatre Extravaganza was the best possible way to help the hospital and give people a good night out.

It is a real family affair with Danielle and husband Eddie who live in Welshpool, Joey's grandmother, his godmother and close friends starring on stage. Even Joey's older brothers, Sam and Ben, nine and 11, will be involved, selling raffle tickets on the night.

"They have all seen the struggles Joey has faced, and continues to face in his life," she said.

"Despite this he is always so happy and smiling. Medical treatment is something that you can't do yourself for your child but we needed to do something. This will also help Joey, knowing that he is giving a donation to the hospital and will help him feel a little in control."

"We know so many people whose children have been treatment at the hospital - it really is a remarkable place and the staff there are incredible."

She said the evening would include hit songs from musicals from across the decades, from Sound of Music and West Side Story to more up to date hits from Shrek and Frozen.

"There will be plenty of costumes and some dance and some acting. We hope everyone will enjoy a great night out."