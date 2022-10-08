Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

As autumn arrives thoughts turn to winter and town's festive parade

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

With Autumn only just underway people in Oswestry are already been urged to turn their thoughts to winter and the town's Christmas parade.

Ellesmere Primary School float last year
Ellesmere Primary School float last year

The popular carnival type procession, which brings thousands of people out onto the streets, will be held this year on December 3.

Organisers say that while the parade is a year-round planning operation, when the leaves turn from green to brown, it’s time for everyone to start getting involved and preparing for their part in the festivities.

Jonathan Jones, who organises the parade on behalf of Borderland Rotary Club said, “There have been lots of meeting behind the scenes to get the route sorted and the roads closed so that the parade, which brings joy to so many, can go ahead.

"If you wish to be a part of this great endeavour, step forward and book your space. We’ve seen the parade grow and grow over the years and even Covid didn’t stop it.

"In fact, I think it came back stronger and let’s hope it can, once again, cheer Oswestry and get everyone in the mood for Christmas.”

Research suggests that the first parade was held way back in 1954 and although organised by the Round Table Club, the Army was an integral part providing not one, but two military bands which were based at nearby Park Hall military camp.

"The parade continued when the army left town but by the late 90’s it seemed to be going downhill with fewer and fewer floats taking part," Mr Jones said.

"Luckily Borderland Rotary stepped in and it has seen a steady growth over the last 20 years. Long may it continue."

"Put the December 3 in your diary and If you want information about entering the parade, please contact me on jonathanmjones5@gmail.com and we can get together to put loads of smiles on loads of faces."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News