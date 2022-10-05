Say cheese - to raise money for cancer charity

Lizzy Coleman and Emilie Kerr from Lingen Davies' events team.

To be held at Carriages in Oswestry, the Cheese and Wine Night will allow people to try five tasting wines explained by Howard Jones of Momentum Wines – an Oswestry-based wine merchant. There will also be a selection of local cheeses donated by Churncote Farmshop.

This brand-new event in the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s calendar will be held on October 21 at 7.30pm.

Howard Jones, from Momentum Wines, said: “The Cheese and Wine Night is the perfect opportunity to sample, and learn about new wines whilst raising money for a great cause.”

Lizzy Coleman, Events Officer for Lingen Davies, said: “We are very excited to bring a new event to our calendar. The Cheese and Wine Night is the perfect occasion to catch up with friends and family whilst trying a fantastic selection of wines and cheeses. I must say a very big thank you to Churncote Farmshop for their kind donation of cheeses.

“Every penny raised from this event will go towards supporting cancer patients in Shropshire and Mid Wales, and allow us to continue growing our cancer awareness and prevention work,” she added.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, works to enhance and improve the situation for cancer patients throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.