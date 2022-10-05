Fundraising for research and education charity at Orthopaedic Hospital

Members of the Llanforda and Three Valleys shoot present the cheque to the institute

Clients of the Three Valleys Shoot and Llanforda Shoot contributed throughout the last season to help raise funds to support research at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. A cheque for £3,113 was presented by the shoot team members Mark Taylor, David Ellis-Morgan and Emma Langford.

Mark said: “Every season the shoot raises money for different local/ regional charities and we feel very proud to have supported the Orthopaedic Institute last season”

Based at the RJAH Hospital, the small independent charity has helped fund research and education in the specialist departments at the hospital for more than 50 years.

Fundraiser for the charity, Debra Alexander, said: "We can’t thank the clients of the Three Valleys Shoot and Llanforda Shoot enough for their kindness and generosity in raising such a fantastic amount of money. We are incredibly grateful to Mark, David and Emma for choosing to support the Orthopaedic Institute Charity.

"The funds will go towards research and education for patient benefit, helping to improve methods of treatment and care across specialist areas within the hospital including arthritis, rheumatism and childhood diseases such as muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.

If you would like to help support research and education at the hospital then please do give me a call, I would love to hear from you”.

For further details please contact Debra Alexander on 01691 404561 or email enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org