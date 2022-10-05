Balloon carnival brings in thousands of visitors and raising thousands of pounds for hospice

Oswestry balloon carnival

Over the two days in August more than 20 hot air balloons of all colours and shapes taking to the skies.

And it was one of the most successful yet in its five-year history, raising over £34,000 for patient care at Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

Organised in partnership with Oswestry Town Council, Spirit Operations and supported by Oswestry Business Improvement District , an array of hot air balloons were on show with family entertainment and food stalls for those attending the event at Cae-Glas Park.

Oswestry BID Manager Adele Nightingale said: “Oswestry BID has been one of the main sponsors of Oswestry Balloon Carnival since 2019. This event does a great job in raising the profile of the town, increases footfall and gives a welcome boost to a fantastic charity like Nightingale House, whose vital work supports families from Oswestry and the surrounding areas.”

Nightingale House Relationship Manager Amanda Kinsey added: “This is an aspect of Oswestry BID’s work that may go under the radar, but we at Nightingale House and Spirit Events really appreciate their support and would encourage all those BID businesses that may have a vote in the upcoming BID ballot to back the BID and vote ‘Yes’.

“This year, like many at Oswestry Balloon Carnival, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of those who have attended the event. Without the support of the spectators, sponsors and OBC Committee, we would not be able to continue this very valuable event in the hospice Calendar. It is the second biggest fundraising event and one we hope will continue for many years to come. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

Lorna Hankey from Spirit Operations said: “We were excited to be involved with the Oswestry Balloon Carnival and to be able to support the town and Nightingale House Hospice for another year with hot air balloon entertainment.”

The hospice has been looking at other ways to keep their finances afloat. Most of its running costs are met through fundraising and other channels of income generation that includes its on-site café and retail outlets that make a significant contribution towards maintaining services for those with life-limiting illnesses within palliative care.

"Our services are completely free-of-charge, to patients and their families across our catchment area stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch," Amanda said.

Nightingale House hospice services are available to everyone in its’ catchment area living with a life limiting illness.