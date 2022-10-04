Levelling Up minister 'missing the point' in helping rural communities, says Shropshire MP

Helen Morgan MP

Mrs Morgan, the Lib Dem Levelling Up spokesperson, criticised Simon Clarke for focusing on deregulation instead of the services she said people are crying out for up and down the country.

“The minister’s speech completely missed the point and demonstrated how out of touch this Conservative Government is with ordinary people," she said.

“What communities like mine in North Shropshire need are more buses, more GPs and help with their spiralling energy bills.

“What they don’t need is more deregulation that could see rural communities become a testing ground for developers concreting over our precious countryside."

She said it was disappointing to see the Levelling Up Secretary dedicate so much of his speech to investment zones, and barely mention key local services that she said were drastically underfunded.

“This Government has lost its way on Levelling Up and is taking rural Britain for granted," Mrs Morgan added.

“Only the Liberal Democrats can champion communities across Britain.”