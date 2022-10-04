Football Legend Martin O'Neill coming to Shropshire with his new book

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo credit should read: Scott Wilson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Described as one of the most compelling and respected figures in football, O’Neill's career took him from playing for Lisburn Distillery in Northern Ireland to being a key part of Brian Clough’s hugely successful Nottingham Forest team that won back-to-back Europeans Cups in 1979 and 1980.

As a player, O’Neill represented Northern Ireland over 60 times, playing alongside George Best and captaining the side at the 1982 World Cup.

As a manager, his legendary time in charge of Celtic saw the team win seven trophies including three Scottish Premier League titles and the UEFA Cup, and he successfully led both Leicester City and Aston Villa to League Cups in England. With Roy Keane as his assistant manager, he oversaw Ireland reaching the Euros for only the third time in their history.

The evening with Martin O'Neill is being organised by Booka Bookshop, in Oswestry, on the evening of November 8 at the Holroyd Community Theatre at Weston Rhyn.

Tickets are available from the shop on (01691) 662244 or email hello@bookabookshop.co.uk.