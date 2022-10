Top Street in Whittington. Picture: Google

One fire crew was scrambled to Top Street, in Whittington, with the land ambulance service and a utility company at 1.14pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a 4x4 vehicle which had been in a collision with an electrical overhead cable pylon.

"One casualty self extricated from the vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service."