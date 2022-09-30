Nurse at Shropshire hospital wins award for her dedication to all

Stacey Keegan, chief executive; and Harry Turner, chair; presenting Pip Page-Davies, oncology specialist nurse; with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

Pip Page-Davies, oncology specialist nurse at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, has been presented with the prestigious Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

The award is presented to one nurse each year at the Oswestry-based hospital for outstanding contribution to nursing care, and the winner is selected by the senior nursing team.

She received the special honour from chairman Harry Turner at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s AG, after being nominated by Geraint Davies, consultant allied health professional (AHP) and lead cancer practitioner.

Harry said: “Pip has given her all to the trust, and over the last 15 months, she fulfilled her career-long ambition of becoming a clinical nurse specialist.

“As demonstrated in the past, she goes above and beyond the call of nursing for patients and their families. This was recently highlighted again when she assisted in organising a wedding in the hospital for a patient and his now wife.

“She is an asset, not only to the Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour [team], but to the trust and the wider nursing community. She is a worthy winner.”

Pip was “immensely proud” to be awarded the medal, which is named after the hospital’s co-founder.

She said: “I feel overwhelmed and immensely proud to receive the prestigious medal.