Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nurse at Shropshire hospital wins award for her dedication to all

By Matthew PanterOswestryPublished: Comments

A dedicated Shropshire hospital nurse has been hailed for her work after landing a major award.

Stacey Keegan, chief executive; and Harry Turner, chair; presenting Pip Page-Davies, oncology specialist nurse; with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.
Stacey Keegan, chief executive; and Harry Turner, chair; presenting Pip Page-Davies, oncology specialist nurse; with the Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

Pip Page-Davies, oncology specialist nurse at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, has been presented with the prestigious Dame Agnes Hunt Nursing Medal.

The award is presented to one nurse each year at the Oswestry-based hospital for outstanding contribution to nursing care, and the winner is selected by the senior nursing team.

She received the special honour from chairman Harry Turner at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s AG, after being nominated by Geraint Davies, consultant allied health professional (AHP) and lead cancer practitioner.

Harry said: “Pip has given her all to the trust, and over the last 15 months, she fulfilled her career-long ambition of becoming a clinical nurse specialist.

“As demonstrated in the past, she goes above and beyond the call of nursing for patients and their families. This was recently highlighted again when she assisted in organising a wedding in the hospital for a patient and his now wife.

“She is an asset, not only to the Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour [team], but to the trust and the wider nursing community. She is a worthy winner.”

Pip was “immensely proud” to be awarded the medal, which is named after the hospital’s co-founder.

She said: “I feel overwhelmed and immensely proud to receive the prestigious medal.

“RJAH is a centre of excellence – I feel privileged to work in a hospital that allows me to practice, develop and fulfil my nursing ambitions, with the support of my colleagues.”

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Health
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News