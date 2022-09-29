Staff at Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices honoured for long service

Some of the fantastic long service members of staff at at Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices

Staff from both Hope House, Ty Gobaith and its shops attended an afternoon tea at Sweeney Hall, near Oswestry.

They were presented with certificates and gifts of thanks of their long service in helping support seriously ill local children and their families.

The staff totalled 295 years of collective service.

The Chair of Trustees Steve Henley praised the commitment from those who have stuck with the charity for many years.

“The fact our staff have chosen to remain with the organisation is a reflection on how much they enjoy and value the work we do and seeing the difference we make,” he said.

"It is also a reflection on how much they enjoy working with colleagues as part of such a special team. After all, it’s the people that make Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices what it is.

“When I talk to the children, their parents, siblings and grandparents, many tell me they don’t know where they would be without Hope House and Ty Gobaith. When they say that they aren’t talking about the bricks and mortar or the equipment, they mean the people who make a real positive difference to their lives and have done so for many years.

“I would like to say a huge thank you for all the hard work those staff have put in over the years, it really is a great testament to our wonderful organisation.”