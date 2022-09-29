Specialist College celebrates winning The Queens Award for Enterprise

Derwen College is awarded the Queens Awards. Presented by Shropshire Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner. From left, Student Izzy Smith, Finlay Allan, Chair of Governors K Kimber, Anna Turner, Mayor of Oswestry Jay Moore, Principle Meryl Green ad Student Dan Sturges (all names correct).

Derwen College at Gobowen near Oswestry won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Promoting Opportunity 2022. To mark the achievement, the college held a celebration event where it was presented with a trophy and official scroll by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner.

She also delivered a personal letter of congratulations from Derwen College patron Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

The college said the event was particularly poignant following the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Further education college, Derwen College, was established in 1927 by Dame Agnes Hunt, and provides education and vocational training for young people aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

It operates several businesses at its on-site ‘Marketplace’. Students learn work skills in a garden centre, café, restaurant, charity shop and a small hotel developed in conjunction with Premier Inn. They are then supported to progress to external work placements where appropriate.

Derwen College achieves outcomes that far exceed the national average for people with special education needs – including progression into paid employment, voluntary work, further training, increased independence and supported living.

The presentation, held in the college’s The Orangery Restaurant, was hosted by Derwen College Chair of Governors Kathleen Kimber and Principal & CEO Meryl Green, and attended by Mayor of Oswestry, Jay Moore, the Chair of Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council, Councillor Craig Emery and Deputy Lieutenants of Shropshire Mandy Thorn and Veronica Lillis.

Afternoon tea was served by students working on the college’s Hospitality & Food pathway. Guests were able to meet some of the students, volunteers and staff who learn and work in the College’s Marketplace businesses.

The King’s Representative Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner said: “When I heard that Derwen College had won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, my pride soared.

“This is a very high award for amazing businesses; a much sought-after award for high achievers. Derwen has been recognised for being exceptional at promoting opportunity.”

Derwen College is one of only a very small number of organisations recognised in this category nationally. The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a globally recognised business excellence award and probably the best-known accolade for businesses world wide.”