The A483 at the junction with Tregarthen Lane. Photo: Google

An accident on the main A483 at Pant, near Oswestry caused major tailbacks this afternoon. West Midlands Ambulance Service said one patient was treated at the scene of the accident, which happened at around 3pm, at the junction of the A483 and Tregarthen Lane.

Two air ambulances attended, one from the Midlands Air Ambulance at Cosford and one from the Welsh Ambulance Service.