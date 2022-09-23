Call for volunteers to help specialist college near Oswestry

Derwen College

A Volunteer Open Day takes place at the specialist College, near Oswestry, on October12 between 10am and 3pm.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the volunteering opportunities at Derwen, can pop in for homemade cake, hot drinks and a chat to staff who will be on hand to discuss the exciting projects happening around the college.

There will be a chance to talk about volunteering in the woodland walk, Walled Garden, the Vintage Advantage charity shop and helping out at fundraising events, including the up and coming Christmas Fayre which takes place from November 25-27.

Fundraising coordinator, Anna Evans said: “Derwen College is a unique place to work because we know we are making a difference every day to the lives of the students and residents who learn, train and live here.

“We are a registered charity and have been working hard over the past two years to overcome many of the difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic. We are now in a great position to offer some exciting volunteering opportunities in our commercial and fundraising areas, and would love to welcome more volunteers into Derwen to help us achieve our goals.

“One of our major projects is to create an accessible and beautiful environment for people and nature, in our Woodland Walk. Lots of work clearing pathways has already been done, but more is needed. For example, we will soon be planting bulbs such as bluebells, wood anemone and wild garlic in the woods to create a fantastic feast for the eyes, nose and ears. And we need help to do this.