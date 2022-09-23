A mere swim brings in £8,000 for hospital

Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, at the end of the Mere Mile challenge.

The Mere Mile, which was sponsored by Shropshire Pools and Spas Ltd, took place on August 29 and saw over 100 swimmers take the plunge swimming one mile or 2.5 miles in the Mere, Ellesmere.

The Oswestry hospital League of Friends and its event partners Swimifinity were pleased to see the event return for the third consecutive year – following on from two hugely successful years which collectively raised just under £30,000.

James Bainbridge of Swimfinity said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to help facilitate the event for the third year in a row.

“Congratulations to each and every swimmer who took part so enthusiastically – we’re incredibly appreciative of the support the event continues to generate. The amount raised for charity shows the high regard people have for our wonderful local hospital.

“We’re already looking forward to 2023, building on the success of the last three years and continuing to support such a worthy cause.”

A number of staff members from the Oswestry-based hospital also took part in the event including Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, who took part in the 2.5-mile swim.

Ibrahim said: “There was a great atmosphere on the day, and I thoroughly enjoyed challenging myself to the 2.5-mile swim.

“At RJAH we’re incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for holding fundraising events such as the Mere Mile – they raise valuable funds that directly support frontline staff and patients.”

A team of volunteers also dedicated their time to help with the running of the event, including members of the Borderlands and Ellesmere Rotary Clubs, safety boat crews, along with kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders who took to the water to ensure the swimmers were kept safe throughout.