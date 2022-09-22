Hospital has much to be proud about over past 12 months annual meeting will hear

They will hear from the hospital's chair who says that despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has much over the past 12 months to look back up on with pride.

The meeting will take place on September 28 at 10.30am in the Boardroom, which can be found upstairs within the Main Entrance building at the Oswestry-based hospital.

It follows two years in which the AGM has taken place virtually over Microsoft Teams due to restrictions made necessary as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will cover the 2021/22 financial year and will feature a number of speakers. Chief Executive Stacey Keegan will present a review of the year and a forward look; Interim Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer Sara Ellis-Anderson will present the Quality Account for the year; while Chief Finance and Planning Officer Craig Macbeth will give an overview of the Trust’s Annual Accounts.

Proceedings will be chaired by Harry Turner, the Trust Chair, who will also present the Council of Governors’ Report for the year.

Mr Turner said: “The Annual General Meeting is an opportunity for the organisation to reflect on the highs and lows of the year, and to and identify its priorities for the coming period as we take our place as a key partner within the newly established Integrated Care System for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“This will be my first AGM in the Chair’s seat and I look forward to revisiting our highlights from the last period. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, we have still had much to look back up on with pride.

“The hospital celebrated 100 years on its current site last summer, but it certainly does not live on its historical reputation alone. We have a clear vision and ambition for the future – which includes our soon-to-open Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

“It is almost hard to believe that the turf cutting to start that project only took place during 2021/22, and we are now so close to unveiling a building which has the potential to be transformative for orthopaedic veterans’ care in the UK.”

The annual meeting will also feature a presentation from Sammy Davies, Quality Outcomes Manager at RJAH, who will talk about the Trust’s "myrecovery" project - an app to help patients during their care journey. It includes videos from surgeons, physiotherapists and nurses who offer tips and advice for patients, as well as providing them with a way to track their progress on the road to recovery.

“The 2021/22 year was a challenging one as we continued to manage the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic but, as this meeting will show, there is still so much for us to be positive about," Mr Turner said.