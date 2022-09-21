Community Resource is encouraging older people to keep active to help reduce the risk of falling

The message comes from Community Resource during Falls Awareness Week, a national health campaign to increase awareness around falls and injury prevention, taking place this week.

Community Resource is running a number of falls awareness events to test participants’ strength, balance, flexibility and stamina, as well as share tips and advice on how to reduce the risk of falling.

The charity is encouraging anyone aged over 60 to attend its ‘Functional Fitness MOTs’, which are free but must be booked onto in advance.

Sue Chalk, Head of Service at Community Resource, said: “The repercussions of a fall can be long-lasting. Serious injury is of course a risk but there is also the wider emotional and mental impact on someone following the injury.

“Regular exercises can reduce these risks, which is why we offer support and advice on keeping active at our events and encourage people to attend, even if they feel steady on their feet now.”

Community Resource will host Functional Fitness MOTs including from 9am on Thursday at Christ Church, Bayston Hill and from 9.30am on Saturday at Cosy Hall, Newport.

There will also be sessions from 10.30am on Monday, October 3 at Park Lane Centre, Telford and from 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 11 at Belmont Community Hall, Wellington.

A further session will be held from 9.30am, on Saturday, October 22 Cosy Hall, Newport.

Around one in three adults over 65 and half of people over 80 will have at least one fall a year.

According to recent government findings, an increase in activity levels of just 10%, compared to 2020, could potentially save more than 4,500 older adults from having a fall.

Sue added: “Participants will be guided by trained volunteers in a friendly and relaxed environment, so I would like to invite anyone who is interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

The charity’s Wellbeing and Care team is also hosting other events on key health topics this autumn, with ‘Living and Eating with Diabetes’ taking place on October 18 in Whittington, and ‘Arthritis Awareness’ being held in St Martins on November 16. Dementia Awareness sessions are also being planned for November.