Television and football names lining-up for Oswestry charity match this weekend

Rob Lloyd

Jack Marsden, who played PC Danny Rylands in The Cops and Heartbeat, along with former Liverpool and Hull City footballers Stephen Wright and Gary Brabin will be among those playing at The New Saints Ground in Oswestry. Ex-army veteran Craig Lungburg will also be attending to take part in a penalty shoot-out challenge.

They will take on a Lloyds Bank team in the event on September 25 to raise money for those with complex disabilities.

The event is organised by fundraiser Rob Lloyd, who will play on the Sense Charity team alongside 21 other men and women.

Gary Brabin

Mr Lloyd, said: “After completing 12 months and 26 challenges for Sense, raising £100,000, I am delighted to say I am carrying on ‘Rob’s Senseless Challenge’, organising events to raise much-needed funds for Sense Charity.

"The first will be Footie Aid at the TNS stadium in Oswestry on September 25. We are expecting this to be a fun event, and we are currently looking for sponsors, volunteers, and players to take part in our squad of 22. We are excited to have some ex-football players on our team too.”

Sense is a national disability charity that believes everyone should be able to participate in life, regardless of disability. Through activities, short breaks, education, and play, Sense helps thousands of people with complex disabilities to experience the world and fulfil their potential.

Having supported the charity since 2019 when he ran the London Marathon for Sense, Rob has completed his Senseless Challenge, where he endured 12 months of gruelling challenges, from skydiving to SAS boot camps. More recently, Rob has used his expertise in property and development to help source charity shop locations for Sense.

Jon Stubbs, Sense community fundraising manager, said: “We’re extremely grateful for Rob’s ongoing fundraising effort for Sense. His support over the last few years and particularly the last year and a half, has been incredible. The ‘Footie Aid’ challenge is another fantastic example of Rob’s creative and dedicated efforts in supporting Sense, and we look forward to cheering everyone on at the match in September.