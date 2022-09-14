Art studio receives £10,000 grant

Designs in Mind at work

Shropshire-based Designs in Mind has received the funding over three years to fund the part-time roles of a 'design lead' and a 'listen and connect new referrals liaison officer'.

Fundraiser Charlotte Phillips said: “We are so grateful to the Steve Morgan Foundation. The support has provided certainty and allows us to continue our work and expand our services.”

The CIC currently has 130 members, and new referrals, but expect this to increase to 150 in the coming years.

Ms Phillips said art can have a massive impact on people with mental health conditions.

She said: “We’re a working studio in Oswestry and specialise in experimental design and art, especially for people with a mental health challenge.

“We place a big emphasis on not having labels in the workshops and studios.

“We’re working to decrease the stigma around mental health but increase the visibility at the same time because people don’t feel comfortable talking about it publicly.

“Art can really help people with mental health conditions. It’s about building self-confidence. People start that journey in the art studio but take it into other parts of their life. It’s also about having some fun.”

Ms Phillips said they approached the Steve Morgan Foundation for funding to support two roles as they expand their services.

“We’re offering far more support to our members than ever before,” she said. “Since the pandemic a number of services have retreated behind a phone call, which can cause our members extra anxiety. Our listen and connect new referrals liaison officer is helping members get the most out of their time at Designs in Mind.