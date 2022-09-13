There was heavy traffic in Pant on Tuesday morning after two cars collided on the main A483 through the village.

The road has been closed, with queuing traffic between Rhiew Revel Lane and School Lane whilE the incident is dealt with by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Merica Police tweeted: "Traffic congestion A438 in Pant, Shropshire due to a Police Incident, please avoid the area."