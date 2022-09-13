Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two-car crash closes the A438 near Oswestry

By Paul JenkinsOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A crash between two cars has closed the A438 near Oswestry.

There was heavy traffic in Pant on Tuesday morning after two cars collided on the main A483 through the village.

The road has been closed, with queuing traffic between Rhiew Revel Lane and School Lane whilE the incident is dealt with by West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Merica Police tweeted: "Traffic congestion A438 in Pant, Shropshire due to a Police Incident, please avoid the area."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News