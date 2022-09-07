The B5069 road to the A5 and Gobowen was closed after the accident which happened just before 3pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was sent to the scene.

Serious RTC on B5069, Gobowen Rd, road is currently closed, please find alternative route. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 7, 2022

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called out to a one vehicle crash at 2.55pm.

Two ambulance crews, a paramedic and the air ambulance were on scene. It is not known whether anyone is seriously injured.

Local police say the road closure followed a serious accident.

They urged drivers to find alternative routes going in an out of the town.