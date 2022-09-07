Notification Settings

Serious accident closes road out of Oswestry

By Sue Austin

A main road out of Oswestry has been closed after a crash.

Serious accident closes road out of Oswestry

The B5069 road to the A5 and Gobowen was closed after the accident which happened just before 3pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called out to a one vehicle crash at 2.55pm.

Two ambulance crews, a paramedic and the air ambulance were on scene. It is not known whether anyone is seriously injured.

Local police say the road closure followed a serious accident.

They urged drivers to find alternative routes going in an out of the town.

The area has experienced thunderstorms and torrential rain throughout the afternoon.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

