Person rescued from car after Oswestry crash,

Two cars collided on the A495 at Whittington, close to Kinsale Farm at new Marton at 10.30am
Crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington attended and helped to release one person from one of the cars - nobody was seriously injured in the accident.
Fire crews were called to an accident near Oswestry this morning.
