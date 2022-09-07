Notification Settings

Person rescued from car after Oswestry crash,

By Paul JenkinsOswestryPublished:

Fire crews were called to an accident near Oswestry this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Two cars collided on the A495 at Whittington, close to Kinsale Farm at new Marton at 10.30am

Crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington attended and helped to release one person from one of the cars - nobody was seriously injured in the accident.

